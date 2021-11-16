Morgan Stanley Buys 2,667,609 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

