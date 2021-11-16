Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 439.3% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About Moovly Media
