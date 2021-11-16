Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.00387603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

