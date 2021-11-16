Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $35.43 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $429.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

