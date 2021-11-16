Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,000 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Western Life Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 32.02% of National Western Life Group worth $245,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 54,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.50. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321. The company has a market capitalization of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.92. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

