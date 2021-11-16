Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 51,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 419,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.