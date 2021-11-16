Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 7.4%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLUE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

