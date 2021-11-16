Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

