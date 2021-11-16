MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 7.9% on Insider Buying Activity

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 66,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,625,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Specifically, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,000 shares of company stock worth $881,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $595.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

