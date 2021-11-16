Monetha (MTH) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.53 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $642,524.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

