monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 5.9%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $390.86 and last traded at $390.86. Approximately 12,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 245,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $47,316,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

