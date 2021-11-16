Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on MONRY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

