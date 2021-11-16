Molson Coors Brewing Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

TAP.A stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

