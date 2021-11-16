Molson Coors Brewing Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
TAP.A stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
