MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 900 at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 626 ($8.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £448.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 801.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 832.97.

In other news, insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have bought 2,973 shares of company stock worth $2,364,710 over the last three months.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.