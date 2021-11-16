Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 223.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

