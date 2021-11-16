Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 11.5% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,052.73 or 0.01724310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $142,096.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 22,250 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

