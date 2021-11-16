Mina Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.52 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $125.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00007756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 294,994,771 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

