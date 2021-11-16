MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post $62.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.62 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $253.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.83 million to $255.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $277.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $288.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

