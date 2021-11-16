Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.24 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,024,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $900,000.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.