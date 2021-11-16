Millennium Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,366 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 561.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 397.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

