Millennium Management LLC Acquires 278,371 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,371 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Ardagh Group worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

