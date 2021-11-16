MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. MICT had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 197.88%.

NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 27,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of MICT worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

