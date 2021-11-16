MIB Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,052.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $399,270.48 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00099051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,020,971 coins and its circulating supply is 157,719,043 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

