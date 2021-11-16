Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $949,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $242.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion and a PE ratio of -67.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

