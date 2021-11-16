Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $934,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 101,428.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. LCI Industries has a one year low of $118.71 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.