Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $929,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 188,186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.