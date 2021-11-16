Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 101,973.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $4,344,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 96.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -70.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

