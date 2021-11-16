Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 83,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

