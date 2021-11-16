Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 156,286.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

