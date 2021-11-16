Metropolis Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79,337 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 10.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $185,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

NYSE:V traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

