Metropolis Capital Ltd Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,461 shares during the period. News accounts for 2.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of News worth $44,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 154.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $5,089,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,962. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

