MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.50

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $700.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

