MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,207 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

