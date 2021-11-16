MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,886 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXR opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

