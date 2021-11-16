MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

