MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

