MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

