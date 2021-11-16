Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0534 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.68 or 0.00334027 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.