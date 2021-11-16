Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMIZF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

