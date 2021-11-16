MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

