MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MEDIF stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

