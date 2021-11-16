McAdam LLC Takes Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

