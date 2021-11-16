Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:JMACU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

