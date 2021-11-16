Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $964,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

DraftKings stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

