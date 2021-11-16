Mauricio A. Ortiz Sells 567 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 881,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

