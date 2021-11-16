Matthew Goldfarb Buys 8,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 655,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,097. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $691.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

