Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE DOOR opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

