Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 736 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

