Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $303.80 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

