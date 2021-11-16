Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.